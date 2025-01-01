Lithuania has responded to the attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: "Peace begins with holding the aggressor accountable."

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský condemned Russia's strike on Kyiv on January 1, which resulted in the deaths of two people. The minister stated that the Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine and the need to hold the aggressor accountable, reports UNN.

On New Year's Day, a time of peace and hope, Russia chose violence, attacking Kyiv and taking the lives of innocent people. So here is my resolution: Czech diplomacy will continue to firmly stand by the Ukrainians - for peace begins with holding the aggressor accountable. - wrote Lipavský on the X social network.