Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76093 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155670 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131755 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139075 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136849 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176267 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168042 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104640 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135996 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135325 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 66491 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104223 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106416 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176267 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195589 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184688 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135325 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135996 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144485 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136016 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153079 views
Russians forced children in the occupied territories to watch Putin's New Year's address - CNS

Russians forced children in the occupied territories to watch Putin's New Year's address - CNS

 • 71418 views

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, children are forced to watch Putin's three-minute address before the start of the festivities. The occupiers are developing a cult of the Russian dictator's personality among children.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian invaders are actively developing the cult of the personality of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

As part of this, the occupiers show a three-minute video of war criminal Vladimir Putin's address at children's parties before the start. In this way, children are imposed on the "authority" of the dictator from an early age.

It is cynical that at "children's parties" children are shown a video of someone who is depriving them of their childhood in a peaceful country. It should be recalled that touring musicians from the Moscow-based "Moscow Concert" arrived in the TOT to organize the festivities,

- the message says.

Recall

The occupation authorities of the Russian Federation organized the transfer of 119 high school students from occupied Mariupol to St. Petersburg. The children will have propaganda meetings with Russian propagandists for "re-education" and assimilation.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

