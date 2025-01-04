In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian invaders are actively developing the cult of the personality of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

As part of this, the occupiers show a three-minute video of war criminal Vladimir Putin's address at children's parties before the start. In this way, children are imposed on the "authority" of the dictator from an early age.

It is cynical that at "children's parties" children are shown a video of someone who is depriving them of their childhood in a peaceful country. It should be recalled that touring musicians from the Moscow-based "Moscow Concert" arrived in the TOT to organize the festivities, - the message says.



Recall

The occupation authorities of the Russian Federation organized the transfer of 119 high school students from occupied Mariupol to St. Petersburg. The children will have propaganda meetings with Russian propagandists for "re-education" and assimilation.