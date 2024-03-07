Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia over ties to Russia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10631 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 28424 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29252 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 181279 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168375 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169249 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216761 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248251 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154041 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371405 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 28363 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 181206 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149210 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168324 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160441 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16308 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17212 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28932 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia over ties to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27899 views

The Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia because of Slovakia's pro-Russian stance and the meeting between Slovak Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart Lavrov.

Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia over ties to Russia

The Czech Republic  has announced the suspension of intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia amid growing fears that Bratislava is moving away from Western policy of supporting Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to The Guardian. 

Details 

The recent meeting between Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov in Turkey was reportedly too much for many in Prague, bringing tensions over differences in foreign policy to the forefront.

"It is impossible to hide the fact that there are differences on a number of very important issues. We consider the meeting between the Slovak Foreign Minister and the Russian Foreign Minister problematic. Therefore, the government does not consider it appropriate to hold intergovernmental consultations with the government of the Slovak Republic at this time," said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Slovak President comments on Foreign Minister's meeting with Lavrov on Ukraine03.03.24, 22:52 • 41234 views

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky added: "I believe that friends should be honest with each other and tell each other even difficult things.

A study conducted last year by the Globsec think tank showed that only 40% of Slovaks believe that Russia is primarily responsible for the war in Ukraine. 34% said that "the West provoked Russia," and 17% said that it was primarily the fault of "Ukraine, which oppresses the Russian-speaking part of the population.

According to the newspaper, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's rhetoric regarding Ukraine and Russia has caused concern in some European capitals, including Prague, which is leading an initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
The Guardian
Petr Fiala
Prague
Jan Lipavský
Robert Fico
European Union
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11