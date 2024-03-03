$41.340.03
Slovak President comments on Foreign Minister's meeting with Lavrov on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41234 views

Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova criticized the meeting between Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, saying it did not bring peace to Ukraine, which was illegally occupied by Russia.

Slovak President comments on Foreign Minister's meeting with Lavrov on Ukraine

Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova has reacted negatively to the meeting of Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a diplomatic forum in Turkey. She wrote about this on the social network X (formerly Twitter), UNN reports .

Details

The Slovakian-Russian meeting of foreign ministers did not bring us any closer to a just peace in Ukraine, which Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded

she emphasized.

At the same time, she suggested in her post that the "fastest way to peace" would be when Russian President Vladimir Putin orders his troops to withdraw from Ukraine.

According to Zuzana Chaputova, the Kremlin's master should not be given "hope for his victory and acceptance.

Context

A three-day Antalya Diplomatic Forum was held in Turkey, with the main theme "Development of Diplomacy in Times of Crisis".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Zuzana Čaputová
Turkey
Ukraine
Twitter
