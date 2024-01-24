Ukraine and Slovakia agree to speed up the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany interconnector

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Ukraine and Slovakia agree to speed up the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany interconnector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24802 views

The prime ministers of Ukraine and Slovakia agreed to speed up the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany electrical interconnector. The leaders also discussed cooperation in the gas sector.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has agreed  with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to speed up the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany interconnector. Shmyhal said this during a briefing following a working trip to Zakarpattia, a UNN correspondent reports.

"We have agreed with the Prime Minister to speed up the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Velke Kapushany interconnector. This will make our energy system more stable, our energy systems more resilient," Shmyhal said.

He noted that they had also discussed a number of tasks with Slovakia, as one of the key partners, in gas issues.

"Thanks to the Slovak-Ukrainian reverse gas pipeline Vojany-Uzhhorod, in 2023 Ukraine received 1.8 billion cubic meters of European gas. We are ready to develop this cooperation and offer the Slovak gas transmission system operator to continue using underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine to store Slovakia's strategic gas reserves," Shmyhal said.

He also said that Ukraine has received an offer from the Slovak operator Slovnaft in oil matters.

"It's really new, very important, and important not only for Ukraine and Slovakia, but for the whole of Europe. Details will follow later," Shmyhal added.

Addendum

Shmyhal reported that Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine, will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses, and is ready to cooperate in the supply of equipment from a Slovak company for the construction of defense borders. And Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico assured of his full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations. 

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

