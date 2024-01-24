Ukraine and Slovakia agree to speed up the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany interconnector

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has agreed with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to speed up the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany interconnector. Shmyhal said this during a briefing following a working trip to Zakarpattia, a UNN correspondent reports.

"We have agreed with the Prime Minister to speed up the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Velke Kapushany interconnector. This will make our energy system more stable, our energy systems more resilient," Shmyhal said.

He noted that they had also discussed a number of tasks with Slovakia, as one of the key partners, in gas issues.

"Thanks to the Slovak-Ukrainian reverse gas pipeline Vojany-Uzhhorod, in 2023 Ukraine received 1.8 billion cubic meters of European gas. We are ready to develop this cooperation and offer the Slovak gas transmission system operator to continue using underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine to store Slovakia's strategic gas reserves," Shmyhal said.

He also said that Ukraine has received an offer from the Slovak operator Slovnaft in oil matters.

"It's really new, very important, and important not only for Ukraine and Slovakia, but for the whole of Europe. Details will follow later," Shmyhal added.

Addendum

Shmyhal reported that Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine, will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses, and is ready to cooperate in the supply of equipment from a Slovak company for the construction of defense borders. And Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico assured of his full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations.