Czech Foreign Minister tells Kellogg what to do with Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky met with Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg during his visit to Washington. He wrote about it on Twitter, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lipavsky, Kellogg asked about the Czech Republic's view of Russian aggression.

Ukraine should be armed enough to negotiate from a strong position. Obviously, the Czech Republic is interested in ensuring that Russia never dares to attack its neighbor again - said Jan Lipawski.

