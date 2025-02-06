Czech Republic changes rules for Ukrainian refugees: what you need to know

Czech President Petr Pavel has signed amendments to the law extending the period of protection for Ukrainian refugees and banning the granting of citizenship to people from Russia. According to the law, Ukrainians who have been living in the Czech Republic for more than two years and meet a number of requirements will be able to obtain a special permit for long-term residence. This was reported on the official website of the Czech President, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, this refers to the Law of January 30, 2025, amending Law No. 65/2022 Coll. "On Certain Measures in Connection with the Armed Conflict on the Territory of Ukraine Caused by the Invasion of the Troops of the Russian Federation.

According to the updates, Ukrainians who have been living in the Czech Republic for more than two years and meet certain requirements will be able to obtain a special long-term residence permit. This applies to people who have housing, are economically independent and do not enjoy refugee benefits. For children, an important condition is that they attend a Czech school.

The amendments also introduce criminal liability for unauthorized activities in favor of a foreign state, including imprisonment for up to 5 years in peacetime and up to 15 years during martial law.

Certain provisions of the law apply to Russians wishing to obtain Czech citizenship. Now, most Russians will not be able to avoid obtaining Czech citizenship after giving up their Russian passport and providing proof of this fact. Their applications will be frozen, with the exception of political refugees and children under 15.

The amendments also extend the period of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees for another year, which gives them access to health insurance, education, and the labor market. However, the new law complicates the process of enrolling Ukrainian children in Czech state and municipal schools.

As noted, these steps are necessary to ensure the national security of the Czech Republic.

A center for the return of Ukrainian refugees may appear in Prague by June