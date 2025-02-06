A center for the return of Ukrainian refugees may appear in Prague by June

By June, a center may be set up in Prague to help Ukrainian refugees return to their homeland. A similar initiative is already being developed in Germany and is being considered in Poland. This was reported by Dennik, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, according to Interior Minister Vitaliy Rakushan, the center should be staffed primarily by Ukrainians themselves, but also, for example, by employees of the Asylum and Migration Policy Department of the Interior Ministry.

The so-called Unity Hubs should provide refugees with all the information about their options for return, and they should also have access to legal assistance and support. The minister added that it has not yet been determined where the center will be located, but, according to him, it is important that it is an accessible and decent space.

It is also reported that part of the funding for the centers should be provided by the Ukrainian side, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the European Union should also participate.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that Berlin will create the first "Unity Hub" center for Ukrainian refugees in Germany, which will provide cultural opportunities, language courses and employment assistance.