China отказалась покупать самолеты Boeing из-за торговой войны с США - Bloomberg

China has banned local airlines from purchasing new aircraft from the American aviation giant Boeing amid a trade war with the United States, as a result of which US President Donald Trump imposed duties on Chinese goods in the amount of 145%. This led to a 4.6% drop in shares of the American aircraft manufacturer. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.

Details

Also, according to the publication, official Beijing has asked Chinese airlines to stop any purchases of aviation equipment and spare parts from American companies.

The corresponding order was issued after China announced corresponding tariffs on American goods in the amount of 125% last weekend. Such tariffs themselves would more than double the cost of US-made aircraft and parts, making their use extremely impractical.

The publication notes that the Chinese government is also considering ways to help airlines that lease Boeing aircraft and face higher costs.

Shares of the American aircraft manufacturer fell by 4.6% in pre-market trading after Bloomberg News reported on China's steps. As of Monday, Boeing shares have fallen by 10% this year - the publication says.

According to Aviation Flights Group, about 10 Boeing 737 Max aircraft are preparing to enter the fleet of Chinese airlines, including two each for China Southern Airlines Co. , Air China Ltd. and Xiamen Airlines Co. According to the company, which tracks production, some planes are parked near Boeing's factory base in Seattle, while others are in a processing center in Zhoushan, eastern China.

The paperwork for delivery and payment of some of these aircraft may have been completed before the mutual tariffs announced by China on April 11 took effect on April 12, and these aircraft may be allowed to enter China on a case-by-case basis, the publication's sources noted.

Bloomberg reported that the Civil Aviation Administration of China and representatives of "Boeing" did not respond to a request for comment. Representatives of China Southern, Air China and Xiamen Airlines also declined to comment.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that China's exports rose sharply last month amid a rush to ship goods before US President Donald Trump's tariffs triggered a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies. According to data from China's customs administration published on April 14, exports rose by 12.4% in dollar terms in March compared to last year, which is much higher than expected and is the largest increase since October. Imports, on the contrary, fell by 4.3%.