"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 11688 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 27540 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 48996 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 61654 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 71668 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 232171 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 137698 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 161154 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 223698 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 247360 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Ryanair may stop buying Boeing due to Trump's tariffs - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4926 views

Ryanair's CEO has stated that the company may refuse to purchase Boeing aircraft if Trump's tariffs make them too expensive. Ryanair's fleet consists of over 575 Boeing aircraft.

Ryanair may stop buying Boeing due to Trump's tariffs - Politico

Ryanair may stop buying Boeing aircraft if Donald Trump's tariffs increase. This was reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

According to the company's CEO, Michael O'Leary, Ryanair may stop buying aircraft from the American aerospace giant if prices rise due to tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

If the US government continues its plan to introduce tariffs, and these tariffs significantly affect the price of Boeing aircraft exports to Europe, then we will certainly review both our current Boeing orders and the possibility of placing these orders elsewhere.

— said O'Leary.

Ryanair is Europe's largest budget airline: its office is located in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The company is a member of the European Low Fares Airline Association, or low-cost airlines. It is the largest part of the Ryanair Holdings family of airlines and has subsidiaries Ryanair UK, Buzz, Lauda Europe and Malta Air.

The company's fleet consists exclusively of more than 575 Boeing 737 aircraft. Reliance on a specific brand of aircraft helps minimize Ryanair's operating costs, according to Politico.

Let us remind you

China has banned airlines from buying Boeing due to the trade war with the United States. Shares of the American manufacturer fell by 4.6% after China imposed duties on American goods.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Economy News of the World
Ryanair
Boeing
Donald Trump
Ireland
Europe
China
