Ryanair may stop buying Boeing due to Trump's tariffs - Politico

Ryanair may stop buying Boeing aircraft if Donald Trump's tariffs increase. This was reported by Politico, reports UNN.

According to the company's CEO, Michael O'Leary, Ryanair may stop buying aircraft from the American aerospace giant if prices rise due to tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

If the US government continues its plan to introduce tariffs, and these tariffs significantly affect the price of Boeing aircraft exports to Europe, then we will certainly review both our current Boeing orders and the possibility of placing these orders elsewhere. — said O'Leary.

Ryanair is Europe's largest budget airline: its office is located in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The company is a member of the European Low Fares Airline Association, or low-cost airlines. It is the largest part of the Ryanair Holdings family of airlines and has subsidiaries Ryanair UK, Buzz, Lauda Europe and Malta Air.

The company's fleet consists exclusively of more than 575 Boeing 737 aircraft. Reliance on a specific brand of aircraft helps minimize Ryanair's operating costs, according to Politico.

China has banned airlines from buying Boeing due to the trade war with the United States. Shares of the American manufacturer fell by 4.6% after China imposed duties on American goods.