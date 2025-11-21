Berlin and Paris demand that defense companies agree on the future of the FCAS fighter jet as soon as possible

Photo: Dassault Aviation

Berlin and Paris are increasing pressure on defense companies, demanding that they agree by mid-December on the future of the troubled FCAS fighter jet project, which has been stalled for several years due to disputes and delays. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Germany and France have given aviation concerns a deadline – by December 18, they must develop a common solution for the FCAS/SCAF program, two informed sources told Reuters.

The project involves Dassault, Airbus, and Indra, representing France, Germany, and Spain, respectively. FCAS is intended to replace Rafale and Eurofighter fighters after 2040, but since its launch in 2017, the system has faced conflicts over work distribution and intellectual property rights.

According to sources, radical scenarios are currently on the table: from a complete shutdown of the program to a serious reduction, including the possible exclusion of the development of a common fighter. Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Emmanuel Macron plan to make a final political decision by the end of the year.

The political process has repeatedly shifted responsibility from the chancellor and president to ministers, and then back to ministries and procurement agencies. French politics has become more unstable, and now industry must find a compromise. – sources told Reuters.

Berlin, in turn, accuses Dassault of blocking the next stage of work and seeking a dominant role in the program. According to sources, France demanded about 80% of the work volume, although Dassault denies this. A second source indicates that the air forces of the three countries have already synchronized their requirements for the future fighter.

