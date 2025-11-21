$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
07:13 PM • 1202 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 9732 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 14677 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 14620 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18446 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 15009 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 16648 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16496 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 32541 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20430 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Menu
Tags
Authors
Berlin and Paris demand that defense companies agree on the future of the FCAS fighter jet as soon as possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Germany and France have set a deadline of December 18 for aviation concerns regarding the FCAS/SCAF program. The project, which is intended to replace Rafale and Eurofighter fighter jets after 2040, faces conflicts over work distribution and intellectual property rights.

Berlin and Paris demand that defense companies agree on the future of the FCAS fighter jet as soon as possible
Photo: Dassault Aviation

Berlin and Paris are increasing pressure on defense companies, demanding that they agree by mid-December on the future of the troubled FCAS fighter jet project, which has been stalled for several years due to disputes and delays. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Germany and France have given aviation concerns a deadline – by December 18, they must develop a common solution for the FCAS/SCAF program, two informed sources told Reuters.

High efficiency: Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots neutralized over 1,600 Russian targets19.11.25, 14:11 • 3541 view

The project involves Dassault, Airbus, and Indra, representing France, Germany, and Spain, respectively. FCAS is intended to replace Rafale and Eurofighter fighters after 2040, but since its launch in 2017, the system has faced conflicts over work distribution and intellectual property rights.

Photo: Airbas
Photo: Airbas

According to sources, radical scenarios are currently on the table: from a complete shutdown of the program to a serious reduction, including the possible exclusion of the development of a common fighter. Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Emmanuel Macron plan to make a final political decision by the end of the year.

Indian fighter jet crashes during demonstration flight at Dubai Airshow: pilot killed21.11.25, 15:58 • 1996 views

The political process has repeatedly shifted responsibility from the chancellor and president to ministers, and then back to ministries and procurement agencies. French politics has become more unstable, and now industry must find a compromise.

– sources told Reuters.
Photo: MDBA
Photo: MDBA

Berlin, in turn, accuses Dassault of blocking the next stage of work and seeking a dominant role in the program. According to sources, France demanded about 80% of the work volume, although Dassault denies this. A second source indicates that the air forces of the three countries have already synchronized their requirements for the future fighter.

Trump: US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia18.11.25, 02:27 • 5229 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Skirmishes
Dassault Rafale
Airbus
Eurofighter Typhoon
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Spain
Germany
Berlin