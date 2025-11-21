$42.150.06
Indian fighter jet crashes during demonstration flight at Dubai Airshow: pilot killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

An Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Airshow, killing the pilot. The accident occurred on the territory of Al Maktoum International Airport, where the plane crashed into the ground, creating a fireball.

Indian fighter jet crashes during demonstration flight at Dubai Airshow: pilot killed
Photo: Associated Press

A tragic incident occurred at the Dubai Airshow: an Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed at the beginning of its demonstration flight, killing the pilot and shocking spectators. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened on the territory of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai World Central. The plane sharply descended, lost control, and crashed into the ground, creating a huge fireball and a column of black smoke.

Photo: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press

Police and rescue services immediately arrived at the scene, using foam to extinguish the fire.

Rare flight: US and Russian stealth jets cross paths at Dubai Airshow - Bloomberg17.11.25, 17:45 • 43574 views

The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the incident. The Air Force deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the families of the deceased during this sorrowful time.

– stated the Indian Air Force, adding that an investigation committee is being formed.
Photo: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press

A separate investigation will also be conducted by the UAE authorities. Despite the incident, the airshow resumed approximately half an hour later – demonstration flights continued while rescuers worked at the crash site.

Reference

HAL Tejas is a light single-engine fighter jet of Indian production, which is intended to strengthen the combat aviation fleet amid increased Chinese military activity in the region.

Fire breaks out at COP30 climate summit venue in Brazil20.11.25, 20:50 • 3420 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Associated Press
Dubai
India
United Arab Emirates
China