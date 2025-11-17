Rare flight: US and Russian stealth jets cross paths at Dubai Airshow - Bloomberg

At the Dubai Airshow, a rare joint flight demonstration took place between the American F-35 stealth fighter and the Russian Su-57E – two competing combat platforms vying for the budgets of Middle Eastern nations. This is reported in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The UAE previously sought to acquire F-35s, but in 2021, negotiations with Washington were frozen due to US demands to limit China's influence on the country's telecommunications infrastructure. Now, Saudi Arabia is being considered as a potential buyer of American aircraft, each of which could cost around $100 million.

F-35 Lightning II

The Russian Su-57E, on the other hand, still has no export contracts. Moscow advertises its readiness to localize production and transfer technologies, but the detailed characteristics of the aircraft remain non-public, which complicates its evaluation for foreign customers.

Analysts note that stealth fighters are significantly more expensive to operate, which is why some countries in the region prefer to replenish their fleets with simpler models rather than purchasing a limited number of fifth-generation aircraft.

Su-57E

The joint appearance of the F-35 and Su-57E at the same airshow is unusual, especially against the backdrop of the US-Russia confrontation over the war in Ukraine. The last time both aircraft were demonstrated simultaneously was at Aero India in February 2025.

