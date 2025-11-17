$42.040.02
Attempt to promote its weapons: Russia showcased a copy of an Israeli drone and an air defense system at an exhibition in Dubai

Kyiv • UNN

 748 views

At the Dubai Airshow, the Russians presented the Forpost-RE drone, a copy of the Israeli IAI Searcher Mk II, and the Pantsir-SMD-E air defense system. Both developments, according to Moscow, meet the current challenges of modern conflicts.

Attempt to promote its weapons: Russia showcased a copy of an Israeli drone and an air defense system at an exhibition in Dubai

At the Dubai Airshow 2025, Russia made a high-profile attempt to promote its export line of weapons, showcasing the Forpost-RE drone – a re-engineered copy of the Israeli IAI Searcher Mk II – and the latest Pantsir-SMD-E anti-drone system. Moscow insists that both developments meet "the current challenges of modern conflicts." This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

At the largest aviation exhibition in the Middle East, Russia focused on demonstrating unmanned technologies and means of combating them. The central exhibit was the export modification of the Forpost-RE drone, created by the Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA). This is essentially a licensed version of the Israeli Searcher Mk II, which the Russian side has actively used in combat operations in Syria, Ukraine, and other regions.

Lithuania plans to develop technologies to counter balloons and drones within six months16.11.25, 17:06 • 4840 views

Before the presentation, the manufacturer published a promotional video claiming that the device is fully localized and assembled from Russian components. According to UZGA, the key advantage of the new "Forpost" is its "sanction-proof nature" and "many years of combat experience."

The competitive advantage of the Russian Forpost-RE unmanned aerial vehicle is its absolute protection from sanctions due to entirely Russian components and many years of successful experience in real combat zones. It has passed all tests and is serially supplied to the troops.

— the Russian company claims.

The manufacturer positions the UAV as a multi-purpose platform for reconnaissance and high-precision strikes, capable of operating in a temperature range from –40°C to +50°C. The drone can not only conduct long-term surveillance of ground and sea targets but also use guided and unguided weapons.

Europe is not ready for Russian UAV attacks, emphasizes EU Commissioner17.11.25, 13:06 • 1626 views

UZGA places particular emphasis on autonomous functions: automatic takeoff and landing, the UAV lands using laser radiation and video monitoring of the runway, even in the absence of global satellite navigation system signals.

Presentation of the new Pantsir-SMD-E air defense system

In parallel, Russia showcased the modernized Pantsir-SMD-E short-range air defense system. Unlike previous versions, the new model lacks two 30-mm cannons – instead, the focus is on intercepting drones using an updated radar and a specially designed mini-missile.

According to Russian representatives, the system is being demonstrated in the Middle East for the first time and is designed to meet modern threats from small drones, which are actively used in current conflicts. The Pantsir-SMD-E is positioned as a modular and scalable platform for protecting objects from low-flying drones.

The GUR released new data on foreign equipment used by Russia in weapons production17.11.25, 13:40 • 1678 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World Technologies
