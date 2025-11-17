Europe is not ready for Russian UAV attacks, emphasizes EU Commissioner

The EU Commissioner for Defense, speaking in Vilnius, warned that it is currently difficult for Europe to detect and destroy Russian drones with economically effective means, UNN reports with reference to DW and Wilno.TVP.

In the autumn of 2025, after a series of incidents involving drones flying over Poland and other European countries, it became clear that the region's military forces were not optimally equipped to combat unmanned aerial vehicles.

EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, highlighted this problem while speaking in Vilnius.

"Why did it take us more than two years and the trigger of Russian drone provocations against Poland, as well as against the Baltic states and Romania, to finally understand that we are not ready to detect Russian drones and destroy them with economically effective means?" - stated Kubilius.

Kubilius also emphasized that European countries trying to catch up need to include Ukraine and its "battle-hardened" armed forces of about 800,000 people as a key element of overall defense.

"If we don't do this, we will make a historical mistake that will make us weaker. And it will make Ukraine weaker," the EU representative stressed.

A two-day security conference "Defending the Baltics" began in Vilnius on Monday.

The event discusses "the most important lessons of Russia's war in Ukraine," their impact on the defense of the Baltic region, and practical solutions that can help strengthen the region's security.

The event is attended by over 500 experts in defense and security, politicians, diplomats, and representatives of the armed forces from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Great Britain, and the USA.

The conference is taking place at a time when EU countries are deciding how to deal with the threat amid a number of drones penetrating the region's territory, as well as two Russian aircraft entering Lithuanian airspace for a few seconds.

Two Russian aircraft, Su-30 and Il-78, violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds, flying 700 meters near Kybartai. The country's security level did not change, and Lithuanian services and NATO allies reacted appropriately.

