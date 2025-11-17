Europe is not ready for Russian UAV attacks, emphasizes EU Commissioner

$42.040.02
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 23494 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 18358 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 15745 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 18957 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 15627 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25417 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41697 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 34153 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 68147 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 17769 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 29742 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 8932 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 6224 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 3178 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 23501 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 68150 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 63081 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 118620 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 98290 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 6360 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 9086 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 16169 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 35476 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 118620 views
Europe is not ready for Russian UAV attacks, emphasizes EU Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius stated in Vilnius that Europe is not ready to detect and destroy Russian drones with economically effective means. He emphasized the need to include Ukraine in the common defense.

Europe is not ready for Russian UAV attacks, emphasizes EU Commissioner

The EU Commissioner for Defense, speaking in Vilnius, warned that it is currently difficult for Europe to detect and destroy Russian drones with economically effective means, UNN reports with reference to DW and Wilno.TVP.

Details

In the autumn of 2025, after a series of incidents involving drones flying over Poland and other European countries, it became clear that the region's military forces were not optimally equipped to combat unmanned aerial vehicles.

EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, highlighted this problem while speaking in Vilnius.

"Why did it take us more than two years and the trigger of Russian drone provocations against Poland, as well as against the Baltic states and Romania, to finally understand that we are not ready to detect Russian drones and destroy them with economically effective means?"

- stated Kubilius.

Kubilius also emphasized that European countries trying to catch up need to include Ukraine and its "battle-hardened" armed forces of about 800,000 people as a key element of overall defense.

Drones spotted over NATO base in Belgium at night, attempts to stop them were ineffective02.11.25, 15:09 • 4150 views

"If we don't do this, we will make a historical mistake that will make us weaker. And it will make Ukraine weaker," the EU representative stressed.

Reference

A two-day security conference "Defending the Baltics" began in Vilnius on Monday.

The event discusses "the most important lessons of Russia's war in Ukraine," their impact on the defense of the Baltic region, and practical solutions that can help strengthen the region's security.

The event is attended by over 500 experts in defense and security, politicians, diplomats, and representatives of the armed forces from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Great Britain, and the USA.

The conference is taking place at a time when EU countries are deciding how to deal with the threat amid a number of drones penetrating the region's territory, as well as two Russian aircraft entering Lithuanian airspace for a few seconds.

Recall

Two Russian aircraft, Su-30 and Il-78, violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds, flying 700 meters near Kybartai. The country's security level did not change, and Lithuanian services and NATO allies reacted appropriately.

Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign Minister16.11.25, 04:29 • 12204 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
European Union
Vilnius
Europe
Romania
Ukraine
Poland