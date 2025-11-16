Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign Minister

Belgium "most resolutely and clearly" condemns the wave of massive Russian attacks that have hit Ukraine in recent weeks. This was stated on the social network X by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, these bombardments are deliberately aimed at civilians, residential areas, hospitals, energy infrastructure, and vital services.

They have killed and wounded innocent people, including children, and left entire communities in fear and darkness. Let's be very frank: these are war crimes. They are part of a systematic strategy to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people. And yet, despite this brutality, Ukrainians continue to stand with extraordinary courage. Their resilience in the face of terror commands our deepest respect and solidarity. - wrote the diplomat.

He also noted that Belgium is deeply concerned about the strike on the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv. According to him, an attack on a diplomatic mission is not only unacceptable but also a direct attack on the principles that hold the international system together.

"To the people of Ukraine: you are not alone. We stand with you. Together with our European and international partners, we will continue to support and increase pressure on Russia until this illegal and immoral war ends," Prévot promised.

Recall

Recently, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the possibility of issuing joint EU debt to support Ukraine. This will happen if the plan to use frozen Russian assets fails due to Belgium's blocking.

