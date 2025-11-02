$42.080.01
Drones spotted over NATO base in Belgium at night, attempts to stop them were ineffective

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Three UAVs were again detected over the Belgian NATO military base Kleine-Brogel. Attempts to jam or shoot down the drones were unsuccessful, and the police lost the signal after 20 kilometers of pursuit.

Drones spotted over NATO base in Belgium at night, attempts to stop them were ineffective

On the night of Sunday, October 2, three UAVs were again spotted over the Belgian NATO military base Kleine-Brogel. Attempts to stop the drones from flying over proved ineffective, UNN reports with reference to RTBF.

Details

Incidents involving drone flights over strategic facilities continue to occur in Europe. Last night, UAVs were again spotted over the Belgian military base Kleine-Brogel, which is used by NATO.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken reacted. In an interview with Belgian media, the official noted that the latest drone incident is "very disturbing, causing concern." He also explained what efforts were made to counter drones over the Kleine-Brogel airbase.

We tried to jam the drone with electronic means, we tried to shoot it down. It was ineffective

- explained the minister.

The drones were also tracked by police using a helicopter and two vans, and "at some point, after, it seems, 20 kilometers, they lost the signal," Theo Francken added.

Police and the secret service (ADIV) have launched an investigation.

Reference

Kleine-Brogel Air Base in Limburg, Flanders, is a base occupied by the Belgian Air Force, deploying F-16 squadrons there. Approximately 1,500 people work at Kleine-Brogel, from pilots to maintenance personnel.

Kleine-Brogel base is also one of five military bases used by the United States in Europe.

The military base in Kleine-Brogel participated in annual NATO exercises in October. About 2,000 military personnel took part in these exercises.

Also, according to unconfirmed reports, the air base is one of the locations in Europe where US nuclear weapons are stored.

Add

Drones have been spotted over the Kleine-Brogel base before. Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed the increasing number of incidents in Belgium related to drone flights over strategic facilities. The official emphasized the significant role that drones play in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Francken stressed that his country's Ministry of Defense must prepare for a similar "drone war."

Recall

In recent months, at least ten European countries have recorded drone incursions into their airspace, causing concern and leading to increased security measures. Romania, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, France, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, and Belgium have witnessed these incidents, some of which are linked to Russia.

NATO to take additional measures to combat drones - Rutte15.10.25, 16:02 • 3017 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

