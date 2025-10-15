NATO to take additional measures to combat drones - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
NATO is implementing additional measures to combat Russian drones, testing the latest integrated systems. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the expansion of the Alliance's efforts to detect, track, and neutralize aerial threats.
The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) will take additional measures to combat Russian drones. In particular, new integrated systems for combating air targets are being tested, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a press conference, UNN reports.
Details
NATO will introduce a number of additional measures to combat drones, we will expand and accelerate our efforts. I think this is a clear example of rapid and effective cooperation made possible by NATO.
The NATO Secretary General added that the Alliance will respond to hybrid threats using integrated systems to combat air threats.
We will build on this model, responding to hybrid threats, including from drones, and will continue to develop our mechanisms for sharing capabilities among allies. In the context of the Eastern Hemisphere, we are testing integrated systems that will help us detect, track and neutralize air threats.
Addition
Sweden, Estonia and Finland on Wednesday pledged contributions to increase spending on US arms for Ukraine, but countries such as Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom have faced criticism for their restraint.