NATO to take additional measures to combat drones - Rutte

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) will take additional measures to combat Russian drones. In particular, new integrated systems for combating air targets are being tested, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a press conference, UNN reports.

NATO will introduce a number of additional measures to combat drones, we will expand and accelerate our efforts. I think this is a clear example of rapid and effective cooperation made possible by NATO.

The NATO Secretary General added that the Alliance will respond to hybrid threats using integrated systems to combat air threats.

We will build on this model, responding to hybrid threats, including from drones, and will continue to develop our mechanisms for sharing capabilities among allies. In the context of the Eastern Hemisphere, we are testing integrated systems that will help us detect, track and neutralize air threats.