Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 15535 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 16952 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 17429 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 16207 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 16023 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 15965 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 27804 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 27963 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13590 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
NATO to take additional measures to combat drones - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

NATO is implementing additional measures to combat Russian drones, testing the latest integrated systems. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the expansion of the Alliance's efforts to detect, track, and neutralize aerial threats.

NATO to take additional measures to combat drones - Rutte

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) will take additional measures to combat Russian drones. In particular, new integrated systems for combating air targets are being tested, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

NATO will introduce a number of additional measures to combat drones, we will expand and accelerate our efforts. I think this is a clear example of rapid and effective cooperation made possible by NATO.

- Rutte noted.

The NATO Secretary General added that the Alliance will respond to hybrid threats using integrated systems to combat air threats.

We will build on this model, responding to hybrid threats, including from drones, and will continue to develop our mechanisms for sharing capabilities among allies. In the context of the Eastern Hemisphere, we are testing integrated systems that will help us detect, track and neutralize air threats.

- Rutte emphasized.

Addition

Sweden, Estonia and Finland on Wednesday pledged contributions to increase spending on US arms for Ukraine, but countries such as Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom have faced criticism for their restraint.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Finland
France
Sweden
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Estonia
Ukraine