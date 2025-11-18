$42.040.02
Bild

Trump: US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Donald Trump announced his intention to approve the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia ahead of a meeting with the Crown Prince. This multi-billion dollar deal could shift the balance of power in the Middle East and face resistance in the US Congress.

Trump: US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. He said this on November 17 at the White House ahead of a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

I will say that we will do it. We will sell F-35s

- Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The transfer of 48 aircraft is planned, a multi-billion dollar deal has already passed a key approval stage at the Pentagon. Saudi Arabia has been seeking to modernize its air force and counter threats from Iran, seeking access to these fighter jets for many years.

The sale of F-35s to Riyadh would be a significant change in US policy and could affect the military balance in the Middle East, including Israel's "qualitative military edge" principle, which ensures that Israel receives the most advanced weapons before other states in the region. Israel is the only country in the Middle East that has had F-35s for almost a decade and has created several squadrons of these aircraft.

Trump administration approves $3.5 billion air defense system sale to Germany15.11.25, 05:22 • 6634 views

The deal may face resistance in the US Congress, where some lawmakers oppose deepening military cooperation with Riyadh, especially after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The previous Biden administration also considered transferring F-35s to Saudi Arabia as part of a broader diplomatic agreement that included the normalization of relations between Riyadh and Israel, but the process did not move forward at the time.

Recall

It was previously reported that the United States may sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House on Tuesday, November 18. The agreements will include a possible F-35 contract and LNG imports, as well as discussions on access to AI chips and nuclear technologies.

Ukraine orders 100 Rafale fighter jets - Zelenskyy17.11.25, 11:34 • 2298 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
Energy
Israel
Mohammed bin Salman
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Reuters
Riyadh
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Joe Biden
United States
Iran