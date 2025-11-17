$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
09:59 AM • 5126 views
Ukraine orders 100 Rafale fighter jets - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Ukraine has placed a historic order for 100 Rafale fighter jets. President Zelenskyy announced this after signing the contract at Villacoublay Air Base.

Ukraine orders 100 Rafale fighter jets - Zelenskyy

Ukraine orders 100 French Rafale fighter jets, President Zelenskyy said in a comment to the LCI TV channel, writes UNN with reference to TF1 INFO.

Details

"Ukraine has just placed a historic order for 100 Rafale fighter jets to equip its army," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a comment to TF1-LCI immediately after signing the contract at the Villacoublay air base in France.

Recall

Earlier today, the presidents of Ukraine and France signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment. This agreement is aimed at strengthening Ukraine.

As reported by Le Monde, the exact details of the document were not disclosed before signing.

Reuters noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to sign agreements with France on Monday for the supply of air defense systems, missiles, and combat aircraft, with sources saying it could include a "10-year strategic aviation agreement that would signal the supply of Dassault-made Rafale multirole combat aircraft to Kyiv."

Two Reuters sources said on Monday that agreements could also be concluded for the supply of additional SAMP/T air defense systems from existing French stocks or as part of long-term orders for new generation systems, including missiles and anti-drone systems.

Reuters sources said it was not yet clear how these deals would be financed.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dassault Rafale
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine