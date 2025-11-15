Trump administration approves $3.5 billion air defense system sale to Germany

The administration of US President Donald Trump has approved the potential sale of air defense systems worth $3.5 billion to Germany, which is actively strengthening its defense capabilities. This is reported by Bloomberg, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Berlin has requested to purchase:

173 Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles and 577 Standard Missile 2 Block IIIC missiles, both manufactured by RTX;

the country also requested related equipment.

This sale will help Germany respond to "current and future threats by providing integrated air and missile defense capabilities that can be deployed with its future F127-class surface combat aircraft equipped with the Aegis combat system." - the DSCA statement said.

It is noted that the German government and the defense contractors that produce these systems still have to agree on the terms of the contract. In addition, the US Congress can block the sale.

As the publication writes, US officials are pushing NATO members to take more responsibility for the defense of the continents, including the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Germany allocates 11.5 billion euros to Ukraine for 2026: details of the budget approved by the Bundestag

Recall

Earlier it was reported that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius plans to order another 15 American F-35A fighters worth about 2.5 billion euros, as stated in the ministry's secret documents for the Bundestag budget committee.

Germany allocates 150 million euros for American weapons for Ukraine