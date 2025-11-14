Germany allocates 11.5 billion euros to Ukraine for 2026: details of the budget approved by the Bundestag

The German Ministry of Finance, having approved the federal budget, increased aid to Ukraine by 3 billion euros. This is reported by UNN with reference to DPA, Tagesschau and Welt.

Details

The German Budget Committee approved a federal budget of almost 525 billion euros. The responsible committee approved the revised draft German budget for 2026 early this morning, after a 15-hour reconciliation meeting.

The biggest change, according to German media, was proposed in the issue of aid to Ukraine. The Ministry of Finance confirmed a 3-billion increase in the amount to be allocated for artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of Patriot missile systems. Thus, the total package of aid to Ukraine from Germany amounts to 11.5 billion euros.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this is the largest contribution to date to strengthen the country attacked by Russia. It can be financed because the debt brake for defense spending has been eased. - explains Welt.

Germany to significantly reduce payments for Ukrainians: what you need to know

Addition

After the latest amendments, Germany's federal budget now projects expenditures of approximately 524.5 billion euros, which is 4 billion euros more than originally planned by the German government.

800 million euros will go to a subsidy program for houses with climate-friendly heating systems, and 50 million euros will go to a renovation program that is age-appropriate and barrier-free.

Sharp criticism from the opposition is reported.

The Green Party's chief budget expert, Sebastian Schäfer, criticized the coalition's plans, stating the following:

The 2026 budget shows: the CDU/CSU-SPD coalition has no plan for the future

The politician added: "The coalition is abusing the special fund instead of financing real investments in our infrastructure and climate protection."

Left Party budget expert Dietmar Bartsch called it the biggest scam ever presented to parliament by a federal finance minister.

This is a reshuffling of investments and an accelerator of financial difficulties for states and municipalities. ... The main problems are that the coalition seeks unlimited rearmament while leaving gigantic wealth untouched. – said Bartsch.

Recall

The German government planned to increase support for Ukraine in defense to over 11.5 billion euros next year. Additional funds are intended for artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot air defense systems.

Youth from Ukraine should serve their country, not leave for Germany - Merz