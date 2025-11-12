Germany to significantly reduce payments for Ukrainians: what you need to know

Germany plans to reduce payments to Ukrainian refugees from 563 euros to 180 euros. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

All Ukrainians who arrive in Germany after April 1, 2025, will in the future be considered asylum seekers and will accordingly receive less assistance. - the publication writes.

The publication notes that "thus, after almost four years, the special status for refugees from a country at war ends."

It is noted that currently 1.1 million Ukrainians live in Germany. They receive social assistance of 563 euros per month (self-supporting individuals).

In addition, the state covers the costs of housing rent, heating, etc. In contrast, asylum seekers will receive about 180 euros.

Recall

More than 51% of Ukrainian refugees aged 20-64 who arrived in Germany between February and May 2022 found employment by summer 2025. This is a significantly faster integration into the labor market compared to refugees from other countries, with employment rates more than tripling in three years.