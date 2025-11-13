German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for young people from Ukraine to serve their country rather than move to Germany. According to Merz, he has already asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure this. This is reported by Welt, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Merz advocates for young men from Ukraine, in particular, to "serve military service in their country" rather than move to Germany. He said that he "asked President Zelenskyy to ensure this."

"They are needed in Ukraine," Merz said.

He also confirmed the government's plans to abolish the right to receive citizen assistance for refugees from Ukraine.

Recall

