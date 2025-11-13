$42.040.02
Youth from Ukraine should serve their country, not leave for Germany - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on young Ukrainians to serve their country instead of leaving for Germany, a request he made to President Zelenskyy. Merz also confirmed the government's plans to revoke the right to receive citizen assistance for refugees from Ukraine.

Youth from Ukraine should serve their country, not leave for Germany - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for young people from Ukraine to serve their country rather than move to Germany. According to Merz, he has already asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure this. This is reported by Welt, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Merz advocates for young men from Ukraine, in particular, to "serve military service in their country" rather than move to Germany. He said that he "asked President Zelenskyy to ensure this."

"They are needed in Ukraine," Merz said.

He also confirmed the government's plans to abolish the right to receive citizen assistance for refugees from Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Merz about the situation at the front and the opening of an export office for Ukrainian weapons in Berlin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

