Germany allocates 150 million euros for American weapons for Ukraine

Germany will allocate 150 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius after a meeting with the heads of defense departments of Great Britain, France, Italy and Poland, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

It is noted that the funds will be provided within the PURL mechanism. The initiative provides for accelerated delivery of American weapons and military systems to Ukraine, financed by European partners.

According to US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, in 2026, this program plans to raise $12 to $15 billion for the purchase of American weapons needed by Ukraine to continue the fight on the front.

This autumn, Germany has already financed a large PURL package worth 500 million euros, and now there is more news. We have agreed to join another package in the short term - said Pistorius.

He emphasized that Russia is carrying out massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the fourth winter of the great war.

"Putin seeks to make this winter as difficult as possible for Ukraine, to undermine morale and break the resistance of Ukrainians," said the head of the German defense department.

PURL mechanism

The US and NATO launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is an initiative within which allies purchase weapons from the US for Ukraine. The program includes regular packages, each worth about $500 million. Ukraine compiles a list of the most needed weapons.

In October 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that 17 NATO member countries had joined the PURL program.

Italy ready to help Ukraine buy American weapons

Recall

Northern and Baltic NATO allies on November 13 announced the financing of a joint PURL package worth $500 million for Ukraine. This package includes military equipment and ammunition from the United States.

Ukraine prepares agreements with France and Greece on aviation and air defense