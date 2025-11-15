Ukraine prepares agreements with France and Greece on aviation and air defense

Ukraine will soon receive additional air defense systems and combat aircraft from partners, including France. The necessary decisions are already in the final stages of preparation, and this agreement will be "historic." This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address on November 14, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state reminded that earlier this week, the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltics announced an additional $500 million contribution to the PURL program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

We are also preparing the supply of other powerful air defense systems, strengthening our aviation – we are preparing a strong agreement with France, and in the near future we will finalize it, I am sure, our – historic agreement - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Also, according to the President, the Ukrainian side is preparing an agreement with Greece "on energy, to maximize options for gas supplies to Ukraine for this winter and in the strategic perspective."

Zelenskyy did not disclose the details of the agreements.

Recall

The President of Ukraine will arrive in Athens on November 16 for an official visit. Meetings are planned with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President of Greece Konstantinos Tasoulas.