Italy ready to help Ukraine buy American weapons

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
October 20, 03:34 PM • 16102 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 33666 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 30762 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 40018 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 74483 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 31882 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 31913 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12229 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26957 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 27194 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
93%
751mm
Popular news
Drone attack on Russian plant leads to gas production cut in Kazakhstan - ReutersOctober 20, 04:17 PM • 3074 views
A Russian soldier tried to surrender but was killed by his own drone – Southern Defense ForcesVideoOctober 20, 04:48 PM • 6412 views
Trump announced the existence of a secret weapon he had been working on for four yearsOctober 20, 04:53 PM • 3480 views
Trump stated that 5-6 thousand soldiers die every week in the war in UkraineOctober 20, 05:01 PM • 3370 views
SSO showed a video of clearing the industrial zone in the Pokrovsk direction and capturing a prisonerVideoOctober 20, 05:48 PM • 4828 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 20820 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 74483 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 49415 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 120468 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 86500 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Luxembourg
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 14281 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 69628 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 66103 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 85762 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 83192 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
WhatsApp
The New York Times

Italy ready to help Ukraine buy American weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Italy has expressed its readiness to join NATO's PURL mechanism, which finances the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. This step comes amid the cessation of US funding for weapons to Kyiv.

Italy ready to help Ukraine buy American weapons

Italy has expressed its readiness to join a group of NATO allies funding the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the special PURL program. This was reported by the publication Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced Italy's intention to join the PURL mechanism during a meeting of NATO defense ministers last week.

Italy initially opposed participating in the program, stating that Ukraine had other options for purchasing weapons. The change in position was partly due to fears that Italy could be sidelined if the program became dominant for some allies.

- the publication writes.

Finding additional funding for Ukraine, which is in its fourth year of resisting Russia's full-scale invasion, is becoming increasingly urgent, especially after the US announced in the summer that it would stop funding weapons for Kyiv, forcing European allies to seek alternative sources.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that more than half of the Alliance's 32 members had agreed to allocate funds for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine through PURL. However, as of September, Kyiv had only managed to raise about $2 billion from six countries, which is significantly less than needed, especially against the backdrop of intensified Russian attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

According to Bloomberg, Italy has already provided at least 10 packages of military aid, the contents of which are classified. Rome's contribution included, in particular, air defense systems, including SAMP/T batteries.

For reference

The US and NATO launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is an initiative under which allies purchase weapons from the US for Ukraine. The program includes regular packages, each worth about $500 million. Ukraine compiles a list of the most needed weapons.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that 17 NATO member countries have joined the PURL program, which allows the supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

It is important to involve as many countries as possible in the PURL program - Zelenskyy20.10.25, 11:50 • 2484 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Mark Rutte
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Italy
United States
Ukraine