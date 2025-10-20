It is important to involve as many countries as possible in the PURL program - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is purchasing weapons from the United States under the PURL program. Currently, one of the main tasks is to involve as many countries as possible in the program, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

We buy weapons through PURL. We don't have any other such initiatives at the moment. This is a NATO program, and NATO members invest funds in it. But it is open, and that's good. And to be honest: not all countries, even those that are very pro-Ukrainian in their rhetoric and publicly, have joined the PURL program yet. That is why there are such strong friends who have started paying money for supplies under this program for the second time. That is why the program is working today - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state stressed that involving other countries in the PURL program is one of the most important tasks.

I also need to meet with some other countries and discuss this in particular. I will take the opportunity, I think, this week. And this is one of the most important issues for me now - to involve more countries. This program is very important because it allows us to buy the necessary American weapons, including missiles for Patriot systems and some other things, and also generally helps relations with the United States - added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also clarified that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called Donald Trump out of fear that the United States would transfer Tomahawks to Ukraine.

Yes, because of the "Tomahawks", because of President Trump's rhetoric about "Tomahawks" - Zelenskyy said, answering a journalist's question.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is close to a possible end to the war. However, there are no guarantees of its quick end. The head of state noted that Donald Trump, on the wave of success in the Middle East, expresses a desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine.