High efficiency: Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots neutralized over 1,600 Russian targets

Since August 2024, Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots have intercepted over 1,300 aerial targets and hit more than 300 ground targets of the occupiers.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

For more than a year of operation in the Ukrainian sky, the crews of F-16 and Mirage-2000 fighters have demonstrated consistently high results in repelling enemy attacks.

The F-16 alone has accounted for over 1,300 intercepted aerial targets! In particular, during today's attack, pilots intercepted and shot down at least 10 enemy cruise missiles. F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots - stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian F-16 pilots hit more than 300 ground targets. Hundreds of units of enemy equipment, command posts, UAV control points, ammunition depots, and enemy logistics were eliminated.

Ukraine and Denmark discussed a coalition of capabilities, F16 aircraft and defense industry financing

The message states the need for a sufficient number of F-16 bombs and missiles.

F-16 pilots and ground aviation personnel work daily in extremely difficult conditions. And the only thing on everyone's mind right now is the uninterrupted and timely supply of aviation weapons from Western partners. - emphasizes the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Recall

Poland scrambled allied fighters and an early warning radar aircraft in response to Russian missile strikes on western regions of Ukraine.

Donald Trump announced his intention to approve the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia ahead of a meeting with the Crown Prince. This multi-billion dollar deal could shift the balance of power in the Middle East and face resistance in the US Congress.

Reconnaissance aircraft, attack drones, and bombers on digital communication – a technological response to new front-line challenges