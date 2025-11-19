High efficiency: Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots neutralized over 1,600 Russian targets

$42.090.03
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14294 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13163 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13585 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
10:05 AM • 12836 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16956 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29531 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30692 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15057 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expected
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26874 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Publications
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29536 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30697 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 76382 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Donald Trump
Musician
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Cherkasy Oblast
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
Technology
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

High efficiency: Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots neutralized over 1,600 Russian targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1694 views

Since August 2024, Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots have intercepted over 1,300 aerial and destroyed over 300 ground targets of the occupiers. The F-16s account for over 1,300 intercepted aerial targets and the elimination of hundreds of units of enemy equipment.

High efficiency: Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots neutralized over 1,600 Russian targets

Since August 2024, Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots have intercepted over 1,300 aerial targets and hit more than 300 ground targets of the occupiers.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

For more than a year of operation in the Ukrainian sky, the crews of F-16 and Mirage-2000 fighters have demonstrated consistently high results in repelling enemy attacks.

The F-16 alone has accounted for over 1,300 intercepted aerial targets! In particular, during today's attack, pilots intercepted and shot down at least 10 enemy cruise missiles. F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots

- stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian F-16 pilots hit more than 300 ground targets. Hundreds of units of enemy equipment, command posts, UAV control points, ammunition depots, and enemy logistics were eliminated.

Ukraine and Denmark discussed a coalition of capabilities, F16 aircraft and defense industry financing

The message states the need for a sufficient number of F-16 bombs and missiles.

F-16 pilots and ground aviation personnel work daily in extremely difficult conditions. And the only thing on everyone's mind right now is the uninterrupted and timely supply of aviation weapons from Western partners.

- emphasizes the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Recall

Poland scrambled allied fighters and an early warning radar aircraft in response to Russian missile strikes on western regions of Ukraine.

Donald Trump announced his intention to approve the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia ahead of a meeting with the Crown Prince. This multi-billion dollar deal could shift the balance of power in the Middle East and face resistance in the US Congress.

Reconnaissance aircraft, attack drones, and bombers on digital communication – a technological response to new front-line challenges

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Dassault Mirage 2000
Ukrainian Air Force
F-16 Fighting Falcon