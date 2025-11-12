Reconnaissance aircraft, attack drones, and bombers on digital communication – a technological response to new front-line challenges

The Brave1 cluster supports Ukrainian UAV manufacturers with technical expertise, grant funding, and testing. More than 10 Ukrainian manufacturers have successfully passed tests under EW conditions – their platforms are already yielding results on the battlefield.

Details

Brave1 provides manufacturers with technical expertise, grant funding, and conducts testing. This assistance allows for rapid scaling of ideas into ready-to-use combat assets. Support includes transforming developments into effective and scalable solutions.

More than 10 Ukrainian manufacturers have successfully passed Brave1's latest tests under EW conditions. Effective and rapidly scalable kamikaze drones, reconnaissance drones, and bombers are the technological response to the demands of the battlefield. - the post says.

These assets help systematically strike Russian headquarters, logistics hubs, and equipment tens of kilometers from the front line.

Recall

