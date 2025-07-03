$41.810.01
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Exclusives
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
European business leaders demand suspension of AI Act

Kyiv • UNN

 • 579 views

46 executives from leading European companies have called on Brussels to suspend the implementation of the AI Act for two years. They argue that unclear EU rules hinder business and innovation.

A group of 46 executives from the largest European companies in an open letter on Thursday called on Brussels to suspend the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence Act. This was reported by Politico, citing the document, writes UNN.

We call on the European Commission to provide for a two-year "stop the clock" on the AI Act before key obligations come into force

- the appeal states.

Details

The letter was signed by companies such as Airbus, TotalEnergies, Lufthansa, ASML, Mistral, and other giants from a wide range of industries.

This landmark technology regulation has come under scrutiny in Brussels as part of efforts by European Union officials to cut red tape to stimulate the economy. In particular, the AI Act has faced strong lobbying pressure from American tech giants in recent months.

The European Commission's chief technology officer, Henna Virkkunen, told POLITICO this week that she would decide whether to suspend the implementation by the end of August if the standards and guidelines for the law's implementation are not ready on time.

Top officials expressed regret that "unclear, duplicating, and increasingly complex EU rules" are hindering their ability to do business in Europe. They added that a pause would signal that the EU is serious about simplification and competitiveness for innovators and investors.

Denmark to be first in Europe to combat deepfakes by granting copyright to one's own appearance and voice

27.06.25, 17:11 • 2771 view

The letter states that the pause should apply to both general-purpose AI provisions, which come into force on August 2, and systems classified as high-risk, to which these rules are to apply in August 2026.

Superintelligence eclipses jobs: Microsoft says AI diagnoses better than doctors01.07.25, 09:52 • 1093 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

