European business leaders demand suspension of AI Act

A group of 46 executives from the largest European companies in an open letter on Thursday called on Brussels to suspend the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence Act. This was reported by Politico, citing the document, writes UNN.

We call on the European Commission to provide for a two-year "stop the clock" on the AI Act before key obligations come into force - the appeal states.

Details

The letter was signed by companies such as Airbus, TotalEnergies, Lufthansa, ASML, Mistral, and other giants from a wide range of industries.

This landmark technology regulation has come under scrutiny in Brussels as part of efforts by European Union officials to cut red tape to stimulate the economy. In particular, the AI Act has faced strong lobbying pressure from American tech giants in recent months.

The European Commission's chief technology officer, Henna Virkkunen, told POLITICO this week that she would decide whether to suspend the implementation by the end of August if the standards and guidelines for the law's implementation are not ready on time.

Top officials expressed regret that "unclear, duplicating, and increasingly complex EU rules" are hindering their ability to do business in Europe. They added that a pause would signal that the EU is serious about simplification and competitiveness for innovators and investors.

The letter states that the pause should apply to both general-purpose AI provisions, which come into force on August 2, and systems classified as high-risk, to which these rules are to apply in August 2026.

