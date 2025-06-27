<p>Denmark to be first in Europe to combat deepfakes by granting copyright to one's own appearance and voice</p>

The Danish government is preparing legislative changes that will strengthen the protection of individuals in the era of rapid artificial intelligence development. The new bill stipulates that every person will receive copyright to their own body, appearance, facial features, and voice. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

The Danish Ministry of Culture stated that the country would be the first in Europe to introduce such a legal mechanism to combat digital identity forgeries.

The legislative initiative, which already has broad support among members of parliament, will be put forward for public discussion before the summer holidays and submitted to parliament for consideration in the autumn.

Danish Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt explained that this refers to digital imitations of people – deepfakes, which can very realistically reproduce appearance, voice, or mannerisms.

We are sending a clear signal: every person has the right to their body, voice and facial features. Currently, the existing legislation does not provide adequate protection in the conditions of generative AI development - the minister stated

He also added that he does not accept that "people can be 'put through a digital copying machine' and used without consent for any purpose."

The government notes that after the law is passed, citizens will be able to demand that online platforms remove content created or distributed without consent. This applies if it contains a digital imitation of their appearance or voice. This will also apply to cases where artificial intelligence reproduces artists' performances without permission.

It is expected that in cases of violation of the new norms, the affected party will be able to claim compensation. At the same time, the law will not affect satire and parodies. They will continue to remain permitted.

Deepfake is a term that describes the process of artificially (synthetically) created audio, video, and photo materials about a certain person. Simply put, it is a fake that can be used to compromise and frame an innocent person. In the beginning of its existence, this story developed and was perceived as interesting entertainment content. You could dance with Leonardo DiCaprio on the Titanic or save the world with the Avengers. But over time, criminals began to use deepfakes for blackmail and extortion, creating false content. The most vulnerable were young children and teenagers, more trusting due to age and lack of experience.

In Ukraine, a mini-series was created to counter disinformation. After all, the occupiers are pouring thousands of deepfakes into the information space, including through bloggers, bots, paid articles, and even children's video games. Russian propaganda is directed against Ukraine, its state system, national interests, and against Ukraine's image at the global level.

