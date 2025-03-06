A Chinese man lost 27 thousand dollars to a girl created by AI
A man from Shanghai communicated with a girl online for two months and transferred her 27,000 dollars. It later turned out that the 'beloved' was created by fraudsters using artificial intelligence.
A man named Liu from Shanghai (China) met a girl online with whom he had a "tumultuous romance." In two months, he spent an amount equivalent to $27,000 on this online beauty. It later turned out that the girl was created by artificial intelligence, reports UNN with reference to Daily Star.
Liu was convinced that he was helping his "beloved" fulfill her dream of starting her own business and was paying medical bills for her seriously ill relative. He received videos from his "beloved" as well as medical certificates confirming the diagnoses and treatment of the close person.
Mr. Liu's happy reality was shattered when he never met his supposed soulmate after two months of online communication
It is noted that the man called the police, which found that the gang consisted of a "team of scammers who sent videos and photos that were created using artificial intelligence or by combining several photographs."
