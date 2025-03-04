Melania Trump spoke out against deepfake porn on Capitol Hill
Kyiv • UNN
The First Lady of the United States supported the Take It Down bill against deepfake pornography. Melania Trump criticized the Democrats for not paying enough attention to protecting teenagers from harmful online content.
The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, on Monday supported a bill aimed at protecting Americans from deepfake pornography. This was reported by UNN citing The Sun.
Details
The publication notes that this occurred during the first public appearance of the wife of the U.S. President after her husband returned to the White House. Speaking during a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill, she sought to draw attention to the Take It Down law, which criminalizes the online publication of sexual images without consent, often created using cheap and widely available artificial intelligence tools.
In today's AI-driven world, the threat to privacy is alarming and high. It is intolerable that teenagers, especially girls, face enormous problems created by harmful online content.
Calling for bipartisan support for the bill in Congress, she criticized Democrats for not prioritizing the document.
"I expected to see more Democratic leaders with us today to address this serious issue. Undoubtedly, as adults, we must prioritize American children over party politics," Melania Trump stated.
Reminder
In December, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Law Enforcement supported bill No. 12191 on "decriminalization of pornography". The document aims to amend Article 301 of the Criminal Code regarding the storage and distribution of intimate content.
