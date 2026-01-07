$42.560.14
White House: Trump not afraid of worsening relations with Russia over tanker detentions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

US President Donald Trump is not afraid to detain oil tankers under sanctions. The White House does not believe this will provoke tensions with Russia.

White House: Trump not afraid of worsening relations with Russia over tanker detentions

US President Donald Trump is not afraid to continue detaining sanctioned oil tankers, despite fears of increased tensions with Russia. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, Trump will adhere to "our policy, which is the best for the United States of America."

This means applying an embargo against all vessels of the "shadow fleet" that illegally transport oil

- said the spokeswoman.

She pointed out that the White House does not believe that this could provoke a flare-up of tensions between the US and Russia, as Trump maintains good relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I believe that these personal relationships will continue," Leavitt added.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which became a new "hot spot" in relations between the US and Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Moscow is closely monitoring reports of American military personnel boarding the Marinera vessel, which was sailing under the Russian flag. Russia demands that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens on the Marinera vessel.

Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with Russia07.01.26, 20:13 • 2902 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Vladimir Putin
Karoline Leavitt
White House
Donald Trump
United States