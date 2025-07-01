Superintelligence eclipses jobs: Microsoft says AI diagnoses better than doctors

Microsoft has revealed details of an artificial intelligence system that performs better than human doctors. How has its superiority been proven? Microsoft stated that more than 8 out of 10 case studies of OpenAI's special-level AI o3 "solved" the cases, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Microsoft claims that the AI system is capable of diagnosing complex diseases better than doctors, as proven by research results. The study involved a series of diagnostic tasks. And according to Mustafa Suleyman, representing Microsoft, almost everything was solved.

AI Super-researcher, cost savings, and impact on jobs

The company's artificial intelligence division, led by British technology "pioneer" Mustafa Suleyman, has developed a system that simulates a group of expert doctors solving "diagnostically complex and intellectually demanding" cases.

Microsoft stated that in conjunction with OpenAI's advanced o3 AI model, its approach "solved" more than eight out of 10 case studies specifically selected for diagnosis. When these examples were tested on practicing doctors who did not have access to colleagues, textbooks, or chatbots, the accuracy rate was two out of 10.

It was also a cheaper option than using human doctors, as it was more efficient at ordering tests. - Microsoft said.

Despite Microsoft emphasizing potential cost savings with its research, the company downplays the impact on jobs.

According to the test results, it is claimed that AI will only complement the functions of doctors. For now, artificial intelligence is not able to fully replace people in their positions.

Their clinical roles are much broader than simply making a diagnosis. They need to navigate uncertainty and build trust with patients and their families in ways that artificial intelligence cannot. - the company wrote in a blog,

