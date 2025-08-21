$41.380.02
New Zealand invests $1.6 billion in naval helicopters and Airbus aircraft, responding to growing threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

New Zealand will spend $1.6 billion on five MH-60R naval helicopters and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft. This is the largest investment since the decision to modernize the outdated equipment of the defense fleet.

New Zealand invests $1.6 billion in naval helicopters and Airbus aircraft, responding to growing threats

The New Zealand government has announced a large-scale upgrade of the country's defense and aviation fleet: $1.6 billion will be spent on the acquisition of five MH-60R naval helicopters and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft. This step is the first major investment since the decision to modernize the outdated equipment of the defense fleet. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to a statement by Defense Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, NZD 2 billion will go to the purchase of Lockheed Martin Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, and another NZD 700 million – to two Airbus A321XLR aircraft, which will replace the more than 30-year-old Boeing 757s.

The helicopters will be purchased through the US Foreign Military Sales program, which will allow for faster delivery without a broad tender. Two new Airbuses are planned to be acquired under a six-year lease agreement with a purchase option to ensure the reliability and operational compatibility of the aircraft fleet.

This decision ensures a critical, combat-ready, and reliable air fleet for New Zealand

- Collins emphasized.

According to Peters, the investment is a response to the "sharp deterioration of the security situation," and global tensions require increased national defense readiness.

These measures are part of the government's Defense Capability Plan, announced in April, which provides for an increase in defense spending by NZD 9 billion over the next four years and bringing the share of spending to 2% of GDP within eight years.

The country's intelligence emphasizes the growing threats to national security, particularly through foreign interference and espionage, especially from China.

We must invest in our national security to ensure economic prosperity and protect the country from new challenges

- Peters added.

New investments mean a significant increase in the country's defense capabilities and preparation for a potentially unstable global environment, ensuring reliable protection for New Zealand in the coming years.

Stepan Haftko

