Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand: they discussed investments in the production of military equipment in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. They discussed investing in the production of military equipment in Ukraine and an initiative that will help fight Iranian "Shaheds", reports UNN.

Held a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. We appreciate New Zealand's solidarity with our people from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, all humanitarian and military support, and the new aid package. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, "we discussed investing in the production of military equipment in Ukraine and an initiative that will help fight the Iranian "Shaheds" with which Russia is shelling our cities."

We share a common vision that only strong coordinated actions and tough sanctions against all sectors of the economy that allow Russia to finance its war machine can stop Russian aggression. - Zelenskyy summarized.

