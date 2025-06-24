$41.870.04
Strong coordinated pressure on Russia is needed: Zelenskyy had an audience with the King of the Netherlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, thanking him for his support of Ukraine. They discussed the issue of Russian aggression and the need to increase sanctions pressure.

Strong coordinated pressure on Russia is needed: Zelenskyy had an audience with the King of the Netherlands

During an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with the King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The Head of State thanked the Netherlands for their solidarity with Ukrainians and expressed personal gratitude to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima for their support of Ukraine and Ukrainians who have found refuge in the Netherlands.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine and does not want to stop, therefore a strong coordinated pressure on the Russian Federation is needed, including sanctions.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine and does not want to stop, therefore a strong coordinated pressure on the Russian Federation is needed, including sanctions.

The President also noted the participation of the Netherlands in consolidating international efforts to create an effective mechanism for bringing the Russian Federation to justice.

The President also noted the participation of the Netherlands in consolidating international efforts to create an effective mechanism for bringing the Russian Federation to justice.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
