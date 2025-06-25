Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6848 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19922 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 26022 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23515 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49327 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88799 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92669 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110984 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120526 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122207 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
6.7m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 39366 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 32127 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 32359 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 24873 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14308 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14973 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 89829 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 132592 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 136212 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 175304 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 31105 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 39449 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 52923 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 127561 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 204568 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

President Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen discussed joint weapons production at the NATO summit. Denmark will be the first to cooperate with Ukraine in the defense sector.

Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the development of joint weapons production and a number of other important issues with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague. Denmark became the first country with which Ukraine will launch joint defense production, Zelenskyy said, UNN writes.

Details

"A good meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. We discussed the development of joint weapons production, Denmark's presidency of the EU Council, and further support for our soldiers in detail. There are important decisions - Denmark will be the first country with which we will launch joint defense production. Every country that sincerely helps Ukraine now can count on a mutually beneficial partnership with us. We are strengthening Europe together," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also expressed his gratitude to Denmark for its defense assistance and political support to our country.

"Grateful to Denmark for its significant defense and political assistance. Thank you, Mette, for the fact that we can always count on you and the friendly people of Denmark," Zelenskyy summarized.

Addition

US President Donald Trump confirmed a meeting with the President of Ukraine today on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. Trump said they would discuss Ukraine's "difficulties", adding that he had spoken to Russian dictator Putin a lot.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9