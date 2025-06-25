Zelenskyy discussed joint weapons production with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the development of joint weapons production and a number of other important issues with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague. Denmark became the first country with which Ukraine will launch joint defense production, Zelenskyy said, UNN writes.

"A good meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. We discussed the development of joint weapons production, Denmark's presidency of the EU Council, and further support for our soldiers in detail. There are important decisions - Denmark will be the first country with which we will launch joint defense production. Every country that sincerely helps Ukraine now can count on a mutually beneficial partnership with us. We are strengthening Europe together," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also expressed his gratitude to Denmark for its defense assistance and political support to our country.

"Grateful to Denmark for its significant defense and political assistance. Thank you, Mette, for the fact that we can always count on you and the friendly people of Denmark," Zelenskyy summarized.

US President Donald Trump confirmed a meeting with the President of Ukraine today on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. Trump said they would discuss Ukraine's "difficulties", adding that he had spoken to Russian dictator Putin a lot.