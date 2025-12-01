EU Defense Commissioner promises intelligence satellite plan next year - Euractiv

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
09:32 AM • 4856 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 9116 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 17245 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 13708 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 23513 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35358 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48221 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41227 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42406 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39162 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.3m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 17436 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJDecember 1, 02:45 AM • 24901 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial TimesDecember 1, 03:12 AM • 13540 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhoto06:15 AM • 11724 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 6572 views
Publications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 6714 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 17246 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 23514 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 68625 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 105198 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 1962 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 4826 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 68625 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 52700 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 69028 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

EU Defense Commissioner promises intelligence satellite plan next year - Euractiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The European Commission is developing a list of satellite services for EU military needs, which will be integrated into a new satellite constellation. The project envisages investments in satellites to provide high-quality Earth images at 30-minute intervals.

EU Defense Commissioner promises intelligence satellite plan next year - Euractiv

The European Commission is compiling a list of satellite services ready for use by military forces, which will be useful for EU capitals within the framework of the bloc's brand new satellite constellation, Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense and Space, told Euractiv, UNN reports.

Details

As part of efforts to strengthen the bloc's defense, the EU wants to launch a project that involves investing billions of euros in satellites capable of transmitting high-definition images of any location on Earth to governments at approximately 30-minute intervals, the publication writes.

"Since geo-intelligence data is very much needed, we will also consider, in the first phase... using commercial data and seeing how we can integrate national assets, and then in parallel build a completely new EU system," Kubilius said.

A review of the necessary user requirements should be ready in the new year, the former Lithuanian leader added, and then negotiations will also depend on how funds allocated for defense and space will be distributed in the next long-term EU budget.

European Space Agency increases budget to €22.1 billion for global "space race"27.11.25, 19:13 • 3554 views

"Member states make a request, and we prepare what are called user requirements - what they specifically need," he said. "This is a critically important, strategic project."

Although billions will be needed from the EU budget, member countries of the European Space Agency (ESA), some of which are in the EU but also include Switzerland, Norway, and the UK, last week agreed to allocate 1.2 billion euros for early work on the program.

In addition to surveillance systems, the program will also have navigation and communication components.

Ministers from ESA countries have been given another year to decide whether they want to contribute additional funding, officials confirmed after a ministerial meeting in Bremen, with weekly talks with European Commission technical experts on the final satellite constellation project.

The European Commission has already stated that it wants to launch the so-called "Space Shield" initiative in 2026, which will include Earth monitoring capabilities.

Definition and deployment

The next step for Kubilius's team is to develop a political mandate for the network and define how it will be deployed together with ESA.

The EU already has three so-called "flagship" space programs, including Galileo, the world's most accurate geo-navigation satellite constellation, and Copernicus, a network of Earth observation spacecraft and ground stations for monitoring climate change, which are already operational.

A third program, called IRIS², is planned as a reliable alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite communication network. A consortium of major European aerospace players is currently developing a technical plan for deploying 282 satellites in various orbits. They are also expected to be launched in early 2026.

Speaking in Bremen, Kubilius stated that he was not against the efforts of Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo, all working on IRIS², to merge their space ventures to better compete in the global satellite market.

"We should not be afraid of size... this is what improves our competitive capabilities," Kubilius said, adding that those responsible for competition issues in the EU should fully assess the impact of any agreement on the European market.

European Space Agency plans to engage in military satellites29.10.25, 13:16 • 3160 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
State budget
Andrius Kubilius
Starlink
European Space Agency
Airbus
European Commission
Switzerland
European Union
Elon Musk
Norway
Great Britain