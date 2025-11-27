$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 19211 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 14544 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 20743 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 16431 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
12:53 PM • 12555 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 16459 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11640 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
November 27, 11:04 AM • 11471 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 14012 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Boeing Starliner

European Space Agency increases budget to €22.1 billion for global "space race"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

ESA plans to increase its budget to €22.1 billion for the next three years. Germany will significantly increase its contribution, and ESA hopes for the participation of European astronauts in NASA's Artemis lunar mission.

European Space Agency increases budget to €22.1 billion for global "space race"

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced plans to significantly expand its funding: over the next three years, the budget will increase to almost €22.1 billion. The decision was made ahead of the agency's conference in Bremen, Germany, where the leadership emphasized the need for more active development of the space industry in Europe. This is reported by European media, writes UNN.

Details

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher thanked member states for their support and emphasized the importance of increased investment.

I think our ministers have taken very seriously the message that Europe needs to catch up and get involved to literally give wings to Europe's future through space travel.

– he noted.

Germany remains one of the key donors, planning to significantly increase its contribution.

Boeing Starliner to make next flight uncrewed: NASA confirms new mission format26.11.25, 17:45 • 2768 views

Last time it was just under 3.5 billion, this time we set ourselves a target of 5 billion

– said German Space Minister Dorothea Bär.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Aschbacher also stated that ESA hopes for the participation of European astronauts in NASA's lunar mission as part of the Artemis program.

I have decided that the first Europeans to fly to the Moon will be ESA astronauts of German, French and Italian nationality.

– he said.

South Korea conducts first private rocket launch: country enters new phase of space race26.11.25, 20:14 • 10639 views

In addition, ESA signed a letter of intent with Norway to establish a new Arctic Space Centre in Tromsø. The organization emphasized the importance of the region: "The Arctic is an important scientific ecosystem, and also has economic and geopolitical significance." ESA stresses that space technologies can help in climate monitoring, supporting sustainable development, civil security and energy management.

The European Space Agency unites 23 states and is engaged in the strategic development of the continent's space potential, striving to strengthen its position among the world leaders in the space industry.

ESA expects a budget of €22 billion and is preparing a program for defense capabilities in space26.11.25, 15:09 • 2088 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
State budget
Energy
Boeing Starliner
European Space Agency
NASA
South Korea
Norway
Europe
Germany
Arctic