European Space Agency increases budget to €22.1 billion for global "space race"

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced plans to significantly expand its funding: over the next three years, the budget will increase to almost €22.1 billion. The decision was made ahead of the agency's conference in Bremen, Germany, where the leadership emphasized the need for more active development of the space industry in Europe. This is reported by European media, writes UNN.

Details

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher thanked member states for their support and emphasized the importance of increased investment.

I think our ministers have taken very seriously the message that Europe needs to catch up and get involved to literally give wings to Europe's future through space travel. – he noted.

Germany remains one of the key donors, planning to significantly increase its contribution.

Last time it was just under 3.5 billion, this time we set ourselves a target of 5 billion – said German Space Minister Dorothea Bär.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Aschbacher also stated that ESA hopes for the participation of European astronauts in NASA's lunar mission as part of the Artemis program.

I have decided that the first Europeans to fly to the Moon will be ESA astronauts of German, French and Italian nationality. – he said.

In addition, ESA signed a letter of intent with Norway to establish a new Arctic Space Centre in Tromsø. The organization emphasized the importance of the region: "The Arctic is an important scientific ecosystem, and also has economic and geopolitical significance." ESA stresses that space technologies can help in climate monitoring, supporting sustainable development, civil security and energy management.

The European Space Agency unites 23 states and is engaged in the strategic development of the continent's space potential, striving to strengthen its position among the world leaders in the space industry.

