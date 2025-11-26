Boeing Starliner to make next flight uncrewed: NASA confirms new mission format

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 5124 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 14187 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
01:23 PM • 17725 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 21078 views
Can Ukraine continue to fight without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 15878 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
November 26, 09:34 AM • 20698 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
November 26, 08:59 AM • 32198 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
November 26, 08:27 AM • 18829 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 31618 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 17319 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
94%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 20747 views
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years togetherPhotoNovember 26, 07:22 AM • 14108 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 37015 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff10:28 AM • 12114 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 22159 views
Publications
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 14187 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 11456 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 17725 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 22466 views
Can Ukraine continue to fight without American weapons? Politico answered11:49 AM • 21078 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Elon Musk
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
White House
Kostiantynivka
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 29850 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 64186 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 81378 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 81581 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 88361 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times

Boeing Starliner to make next flight uncrewed: NASA confirms new mission format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

NASA has announced a change in the format of the next launch of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft to an uncrewed cargo mission, scheduled no earlier than April 2026. This decision was made after lengthy technical reviews and a contract renegotiation with Boeing due to the spacecraft's chronic problems.

Boeing Starliner to make next flight uncrewed: NASA confirms new mission format
Photo: Boeing

NASA announced that the next launch of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft will be a cargo mission and will proceed without a crew. The decision was made after extensive technical reviews and a re-evaluation of the program's future missions. This was reported by UNN.

Details

NASA confirmed that the Starliner-1 mission will launch no earlier than April 2026, after all tests and certification are completed.

NASA and Boeing continue to rigorously test the Starliner propulsion system in preparation for two potential flights next year

— said Steve Stich, head of the Commercial Crew Program.

Contract Review and Plan Changes

The agency and Boeing have amended the 2014 contract: instead of six crewed missions, a Starliner-1 cargo flight and up to three subsequent launches are now planned before the ISS ceases operations.

Webb Telescope discovers unique triple star system Apep with rare stars20.11.25, 15:34 • 3374 views

This modification allows... to align our flight planning based on the station's needs until 2030

— emphasized Stich.

Chronic problems of the spacecraft

Starliner has been delayed dozens of times due to technical malfunctions. In 2019, the first flight was disrupted by software problems, and in 2022, although the spacecraft reached the ISS, it did so with engine malfunctions.

In 2024, during the first crewed mission with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, Starliner again encountered serious malfunctions. NASA decided to return the spacecraft uncrewed.

Why another test launch is needed

Due to the loss of some data after the service module detached, NASA is forced to conduct another uncrewed flight to finally verify the engine's operation. The agency promises to disclose details of the system's modernization closer to the 2026 launch.

ESA expects a budget of €22 billion and is preparing a program for defense capabilities in space26.11.25, 15:09 • 1190 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Boeing Starliner
Boeing
NASA