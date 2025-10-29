$42.080.01
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40181 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 38279 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 40709 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 107332 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 57884 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 53253 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 78344 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38721 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28879 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

European Space Agency plans to engage in military satellites

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

The European Space Agency (ESA) will ask member states in November to allocate about 1 billion euros for the development of a network of military-grade reconnaissance satellites. This program will help the military and governments counter threats and mitigate the consequences of natural disasters by transmitting ultra-high-resolution optical images.

European Space Agency plans to engage in military satellites

The European Space Agency (ESA) will ask its member states in November to allocate "approximately 1 billion euros" for the development of a military-grade intelligence satellite network, the organization's Director General Josef Aschbacher said, UNN reports with reference to Euractiv.

Details

As part of this funding plan, ESA will work on an EU program aimed at helping militaries and governments counter threats and mitigate the consequences of natural disasters by transmitting ultra-high-resolution optical images to Earth at intervals of less than 30 minutes.

"Strategically, this is very important because the project is aimed at a new group of users, namely users in the security and defense sector," Aschbacher said, speaking on the sidelines of the annual conference of the European Institute of Space Policy in Vienna.

Other space programs of the bloc, such as Galileo, a GPS alternative for geonavigation, and Copernicus, used to monitor the effects of climate change, are mainly used for civilian purposes.

Aschbacher said that the intelligence constellation will be part of ESA's overall budget request of 22 billion euros for the next three years. Details will be discussed at a funding summit in Bremen next month, where countries will be invited to contribute to various programs.

At the same time, the EU is currently considering the distribution of its space expenditures in the seven-year budget for 2028-2034.

Despite the fact that it was once considered a "forbidden" topic for ESA, which was founded in the 1970s to implement projects for peaceful purposes, Aschbacher said that the agency's 22 countries agreed that defense projects should be included to strengthen security.

"This does not require changes to our convention, as we discussed this in detail last year; the wording 'peaceful purposes' is actually interpreted for defense," Aschbacher said. "The best proof that [capitals] agree with this interpretation is that they asked me to submit the program."

The European Commission calls the new military satellite system the "Earth Observation governmental service" (EOGS), and ESA calls it the "European Resilience from Space."

The European Union officially enters the global space race: The European Commission presented the EU Space Law25.06.25, 16:27 • 2483 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
State budget
European Space Agency
European Commission
Austria