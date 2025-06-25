The European Union officially enters the global space race: The European Commission presented the EU Space Law

$41.790.08
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 562 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 8514 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20763 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34060 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52773 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71678 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103286 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100545 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114598 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121252 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste
Publications
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie
The European Union officially enters the global space race: The European Commission presented the EU Space Law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

The European Commission has presented the EU Space Law, aimed at improving the competitiveness of the European space sector, its security and sustainable development. The document unifies space regulations and aims to reduce bureaucracy.

The European Union officially enters the global space race: The European Commission presented the EU Space Law

The European Commission, as the executive body of the EU, has presented the EU Space Law. The document expands market access and strengthens space security, simplifies the European space economy and is intended to make it competitive. This is reported by UNN with reference to the European Commission.

Details

The law provides for a number of ambitious measures aimed at making Europe's space sector cleaner, safer and more competitive in Europe and its export markets.

As noted in the European Commission, European space rules are currently fragmented and based on disparate national approaches. This heterogeneity hinders innovation, reduces the share of the European market and creates additional costs.

A clear and harmonized system at the European level will take care of strengthening security, sustainability and environmental responsibility throughout the EU, while helping companies grow and scale up abroad.

The EU Space Law aims to reduce bureaucracy, protect space assets and create fair and predictable conditions for business.

The proposal is based on three key principles:

  1. Safety. Space, and especially near-Earth space, is becoming increasingly congested. Today, there are 11,000 satellites in orbit. And another 50,000 are expected to be launched over the next decade. At the same time, there are already more than 128 million pieces of debris circulating in space, which sharply increases the risk of collisions. This could trigger cascading accidents that would make key orbits unusable and cut off access to vital satellite services. To prevent this, the EU Space Law introduces measures to improve the tracking of space objects and limit the appearance of new debris, including requirements for the safe disposal of satellites after the end of their service life.
    1. Sustainability. There are more and more claims to space in the world from states, and the methods of its exploration do not always comply with international law. Space infrastructure faces increasing threats from cyberattacks and electronic interference targeting satellites, ground stations and communication lines. The EU Space Law will require all space operators to conduct a thorough risk assessment throughout the satellite's life cycle, applying cybersecurity rules and incident reporting adapted to the space sector.
      1. Sustainable development. With the growth of space activities, the management of resources, CO2 emissions and space debris is becoming vital. The EU Space Law will establish common rules for measuring this impact. It will ensure the consistency of verified data and encourage innovation in areas such as in-space servicing to extend the life of satellites and reduce space debris.

        The new rules will apply to EU space assets, national space facilities, and non-EU operators offering services in Europe.

        Regulatory requirements will be adapted to the size and maturity level of the company, and assessed taking into account the risks involved.

        The legislative initiative will be discussed in the European Parliament and the European Parliament, in accordance with the procedure provided for.

        Meanwhile, the European Commission will proceed with the implementation of the actions set out in the Concept, in close cooperation with the EU Member States, the EU Agency for the Space Program (EUSPA), the European Space Agency (ESA) and other partners, including the space industry.

        The European Space Team will be created – a high-level forum that will bring together all stakeholders of the European space ecosystem to unite European achievements and opportunities related to space. Starting in 2025, the European Commission will develop a special methodology for monitoring the EU's competitiveness in the space sector.

        Europe needs to invest more in space for independence from the US - ESA Director General28.04.25, 09:59 • 5215 views

        Liliia Naboka

        Liliia Naboka

        News of the WorldTechnologies
        European Space Agency
        European Parliament
        European Commission
        European Union
