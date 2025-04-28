$41.750.06
Europe needs to invest more in space for independence from the US - ESA Director General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Director General of the ESA has called for increased investment in space to ensure Europe's independence from the US. This is due to the unstable geopolitical situation and possible changes in US policy.

Europe needs to increase investment in space to ensure independence from the United States, said the Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA) Josef Aschbacher in an interview with The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the return of Donald Trump to the White House has triggered European political leaders to move away from ties with America and a rapid increase in defense spending, as the continent's security reaches a "turning point".

Europe's desire for greater autonomy means that it must also increase its investment in space technology, according to Josef Aschbacher, Director General of ESA, an intergovernmental body tasked with overseeing the ambitions of European countries, including much of the EU and the UK, in the field.

There are many areas in space that are seen as ones where Europe will want to increase its autonomy, and it is clear that in a more volatile geopolitical situation, the need for greater autonomy is. The situation is changing radically

- Aschbacher said in an interview with the Guardian in London.

People are looking to the sky more than ever. The world is in the midst of a second space race, in which governments as well as private companies are taking advantage of huge advances in satellites, sensors and, most importantly, rockets. Analysts are talking about a $1 trillion industry, the scale of which would match today's air travel sector, with an expected boom in Earth observation, communications and even tourism. Trump's spurred increase in military spending may provide additional impetus, as the armed forces compete for the best espionage equipment, the publication points out.

However, Aschbacher's role as head of ESA is also to advocate for continued investment in science for the benefit of humanity, including projects such as measuring wind speed with lasers, climate monitoring satellites and the Euclid telescope, designed to study the mysteries of dark matter.

For European space science, close cooperation with the United States has been vital for decades. ESA works with its American counterparts on projects spanning a wide range: from sending astronauts to the International Space Station to the James Webb Telescope, which studies the radiation of galaxies billions of years ago, and the Artemis program to return humans to the Moon. Aschbacher, an Austrian, oversees a budget of €7.7 billion this year, a large sum, but it pales in comparison to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) budget of $25.4 billion. Trump's return has raised questions about whether this collaboration will continue, as the US implements sharp cuts for NASA.

Elon Musk adds another layer of complexity. His SpaceX has already, arguably, made the biggest contribution to the revolutionary reduction in launch costs thanks to its reusable Falcon 9 rockets. However, the billionaire's highly controversial mandate to cut costs under Trump means that he is likely to have a significant impact on US space policy, despite the obvious risk of conflicts of interest as a key NASA contractor. Trump's chosen NASA administrator, billionaire Jared Isaacman, paid SpaceX to take him to space. Musk has criticised Artemis, preferring his ambitions to send humans to Mars.

European countries are also rushing to wean themselves off SpaceX's Starlink, a network of Internet satellites in low Earth orbit (Leo). Starlink has built the largest Leo constellation to date, providing reliable Internet access in remote locations and becoming an integral part of Ukraine's military communications after Russia's invasion in 2022.

When asked about Musk's influence, Aschbacher declined to comment on "internal United States policy and who should influence those decisions."

ESA is continuing its part of the planned work, building the Orion capsule to transport astronauts, Aschbacher said, adding that he is "confident that the US will continue to cooperate with Europe on the Artemis programme", including the creation of a "lunar gateway" in lunar orbit.

"If there are changes and if our American partners and friends change their plans, of course, we will be ready for plan B," Aschbacher said. "And, of course, we will strengthen our autonomy and our capabilities as a result. But now is not the time to talk about plan B, because plan A is already being implemented."

However, ESA is also considering cooperating with other countries that could become part of Plan B. Aschbacher highlighted Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India as promising partners for Europe.

SpaceX last month confirmed its dominant position when its Dragon capsule returned four people, two of whom were stranded on the International Space Station due to technical problems on rival Boeing's Starliner.

Europe remained dependent on SpaceX to launch part of its Galileo satellite navigation system following the decommissioning of the Ariane 5 rocket and the halt of the Vega C, both operated by Arianespace, co-owned by aerospace manufacturers Airbus and Safran. It became a "launch crisis" that was only ended by the first flight of Arianespace's Ariane 6 rocket last year.

ESA is now looking to push more next-generation launch competitors, with a focus on reusable rockets to emulate SpaceX's cost reductions. One of ESA's projects, the Prometheus engine, is due to launch in "less than a few" years, Aschbacher said. Other European private sector players, such as German start-up Rocket Factory Augsburg, are also in the race.

If all goes according to plan, they will also be able to launch from the UK, ending reliance on ESA's spaceport in French Guiana in South America. Aschbacher said the development of British spaceports, especially one in the Shetland Islands, would be another long-awaited development. ESA, which is funded by 23 member states but is not an EU organisation, means that Brexit has not prevented UK participation, although there has been a break in its part of the Copernicus climate satellite programme.

ESA's role is in the peaceful exploration of space, but the obvious military applications may make it easier for the agency to secure more funding from its member states' governments in November, as they rush to rearm and fill the gap left by the US, the publication writes.

Nevertheless, Aschbacher is a scientist. While he acknowledged that space technologies will "play a key role in meeting many of these security requirements" for European governments, he also called for continued investment in science.

He compared space investment to investment in basic research, which allowed scientists to develop vaccines against COVID with impressive speed during the pandemic.

"Investment in space in Europe needs to increase to ensure that Europe can maintain its quality of life and standard of living for its people," he said. "Science is such a strong side of Europe. In fact, it is the reason why economic progress and economic development can happen or happen faster."

Space tourism is gaining momentum: about 120 civilians have already been to space14.04.25, 17:10 • 9164 views

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
European Space Agency
Airbus
SpaceX
NASA
Australia
Donald Trump
India
Elon Musk
United Kingdom
Europe
Falcon 9
United Arab Emirates
United States
Ukraine
