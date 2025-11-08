Helicopters and missiles: Germany to spend over 3 billion euros on weapons

The German government intends to spend more than three billion euros on weapons and equipment as part of a large-scale strengthening of its armed forces. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

According to a government document, the German parliament plans to approve the purchase of defense equipment worth more than 3 billion euros (approximately 3.7 billion dollars) during a closed meeting on Wednesday, November 12.

In particular, plans include the acquisition of guided missiles for IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs) manufactured by the German company Diehl Defence for 1.2 billion euros. Another billion euros is planned to be allocated for the purchase of 20 light combat helicopters from Airbus. The German government also plans to purchase 100,000 night vision devices from the German companies Hensoldt AG and Theon International for one billion euros.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling coalition began a large-scale modernization of Germany's armed forces, allocating hundreds of billions of euros to strengthen defense capabilities. - writes Bloomberg.

The German Ministry of Defense told Reuters that it could not comment on or confirm procurement plans before the issue was considered in parliament.

In October, the Bundestag approved 18 defense operations worth more than 14 billion euros. Dozens of other major procurements are expected to be agreed upon by the end of the year.

Germany is resuming its role as Europe's military leader, lifting financial restrictions on the defense sector. Berlin is investing hundreds of billions of pounds in the latest tanks, artillery, fighter jets, and warships.

