Britain and Germany accelerate development of missile with a range of over 2000 km

uken
09:56 PM • 5266 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
08:20 PM • 11778 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 06:18 PM • 16542 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 20721 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 21149 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 30135 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 33720 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22668 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22645 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 34292 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin is once again speculating on the topic of "journalistic trips" to front-line cities in UkraineNovember 5, 03:53 PM • 2662 views
Zelenskyy announced new aid from Lithuania before winter: "Before winter, they are with us again"November 5, 04:04 PM • 3156 views
Germany offers Afghans money to forgo resettlement in the countryNovember 5, 05:00 PM • 2660 views
ATESH agents provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with information about the location of a plant producing Russian Kalibr missiles.PhotoNovember 5, 05:52 PM • 5250 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program: who can receive fundsNovember 5, 06:05 PM • 2934 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 30134 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 33720 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 37054 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 44743 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 34291 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 14557 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 16217 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 33611 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 38215 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 51543 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
2C5 Giatsint-S

Britain and Germany accelerate development of missile with a range of over 2000 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The development of a joint British-German long-range missile within the framework of the "Trinity House" defense partnership is gaining momentum. British Defense Minister John Healey confirmed active technical work on the missile, which will have a range of over 2000 kilometers.

Britain and Germany accelerate development of missile with a range of over 2000 km

The development of a joint British-German long-range missile within the framework of the "Trinity House" defense partnership is gaining momentum. This was reported by UK Defence Journal with reference to the speech of British Defense Minister John Healey in the House of Commons, as reported by UNN.

In a few weeks, German P-8 fighters will take to the air from Lossiemouth base. We have a new cyber program for joint activities. We have accelerated work on a new high-precision strike missile with a range of 2000 km and concluded a new interim agreement for 200 million pounds sterling to support the British army. This agreement is now more important than a year ago when we signed it.

- said Healey

The creation of this missile was first reported in May 2025, when a bilateral agreement was announced, aimed at strengthening European security, reinforcing NATO's eastern flank, and expanding industrial cooperation between London and Berlin.

The UK Ministry of Defence calls the new system one of the most technologically advanced developments in the country's history: the missile will have a range of over 2000 kilometers.

Until now, the project remained largely private, with experts only speculating about the scale and pace of its development. The latest speech by Defense Minister John Healey was the first official confirmation that technical work on the missile is actively underway.

The partnership also involves cooperation in maritime operations, including joint procurement of Sting Ray torpedoes for P-8 Poseidon aircraft. In addition, German crews are already participating in joint exercises with the Royal Air Force of Great Britain.

Context

On October 23, 2024, Germany and Great Britain concluded an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense. According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the Trinity House agreement will increase security in Europe by allowing London and Berlin to unite in the face of the "divide and destroy" policy pursued by Russian President Putin.

Recall

It was previously reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed a new treaty providing for mutual assistance in the event of armed attack and joint development of the Deep Precision Strike missile system. It will have a range of over 2000 kilometers, and Starmer's office said it would help stimulate the UK and European defense sector through "significant industrial investment."

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Royal Air Force
John Healey
Keir Starmer
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Great Britain
Germany
London
Berlin