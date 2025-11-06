Britain and Germany accelerate development of missile with a range of over 2000 km

The development of a joint British-German long-range missile within the framework of the "Trinity House" defense partnership is gaining momentum. This was reported by UK Defence Journal with reference to the speech of British Defense Minister John Healey in the House of Commons, as reported by UNN.

In a few weeks, German P-8 fighters will take to the air from Lossiemouth base. We have a new cyber program for joint activities. We have accelerated work on a new high-precision strike missile with a range of 2000 km and concluded a new interim agreement for 200 million pounds sterling to support the British army. This agreement is now more important than a year ago when we signed it. - said Healey

The creation of this missile was first reported in May 2025, when a bilateral agreement was announced, aimed at strengthening European security, reinforcing NATO's eastern flank, and expanding industrial cooperation between London and Berlin.

The UK Ministry of Defence calls the new system one of the most technologically advanced developments in the country's history: the missile will have a range of over 2000 kilometers.

Until now, the project remained largely private, with experts only speculating about the scale and pace of its development. The latest speech by Defense Minister John Healey was the first official confirmation that technical work on the missile is actively underway.

The partnership also involves cooperation in maritime operations, including joint procurement of Sting Ray torpedoes for P-8 Poseidon aircraft. In addition, German crews are already participating in joint exercises with the Royal Air Force of Great Britain.

Context

On October 23, 2024, Germany and Great Britain concluded an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense. According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the Trinity House agreement will increase security in Europe by allowing London and Berlin to unite in the face of the "divide and destroy" policy pursued by Russian President Putin.

Recall

It was previously reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed a new treaty providing for mutual assistance in the event of armed attack and joint development of the Deep Precision Strike missile system. It will have a range of over 2000 kilometers, and Starmer's office said it would help stimulate the UK and European defense sector through "significant industrial investment."