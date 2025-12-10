India's aviation regulator puts IndiGo under scrutiny after over 3,000 flight cancellations

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 6438 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 12283 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 14173 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 18180 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 15586 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 13769 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 23640 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 16973 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27479 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42383 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 23977 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 23423 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 13988 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 16522 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 8436 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 7612 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 18174 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 23638 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 38665 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 72680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Keir Starmer
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 4114 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 5028 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 5108 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 8644 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 23534 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

India's aviation regulator puts IndiGo under scrutiny after over 3,000 flight cancellations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

India's aviation regulator DGCA has for the first time deployed two teams at IndiGo's office for daily monitoring after over 3,000 flight cancellations. The Delhi High Court has ordered IndiGo to compensate passengers affected by the cancellations.

India's aviation regulator puts IndiGo under scrutiny after over 3,000 flight cancellations

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has for the first time taken unprecedented measures, deploying two teams directly to the corporate office of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, to conduct daily monitoring of its operations after the company canceled more than 3,000 flights last week, causing massive disruptions in air travel, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details 

According to a letter sent to IndiGo, one two-person team will examine the airline's crew strength and utilization, fleet size, routes affected by crew shortages, and availability of reserve crew. At the same time, the second team will monitor the status of flight cancellations, on-time performance, refunds, and baggage delivery to passengers. 

Boeing widens lead over Airbus with record 777X orders amid rival's woes09.12.25, 21:25 • 6640 views

This move by the DGCA follows a "show cause notice" sent last Saturday to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers demanding an explanation for the problems, as well as Tuesday's order to cut 10% of the carrier's air routes. As IndiGo controls nearly two-thirds of the local market, its flight cancellations have stalled air travel across the country.

The Delhi High Court, hearing the case, stated on Wednesday that IndiGo must compensate stranded passengers, although it did not specify any amount. 

Start paying compensation. Compensation not only for flight cancellations, but also for the suffering caused to passengers 

– the court's conclusion states.

Indian airline IndiGo canceled over 70 flights due to pilot shortage and disruptions03.12.25, 17:42 • 3562 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Airbus
Boeing
Bloomberg L.P.
Delhi
India