India's aviation regulator puts IndiGo under scrutiny after over 3,000 flight cancellations

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has for the first time taken unprecedented measures, deploying two teams directly to the corporate office of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, to conduct daily monitoring of its operations after the company canceled more than 3,000 flights last week, causing massive disruptions in air travel, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to a letter sent to IndiGo, one two-person team will examine the airline's crew strength and utilization, fleet size, routes affected by crew shortages, and availability of reserve crew. At the same time, the second team will monitor the status of flight cancellations, on-time performance, refunds, and baggage delivery to passengers.

This move by the DGCA follows a "show cause notice" sent last Saturday to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers demanding an explanation for the problems, as well as Tuesday's order to cut 10% of the carrier's air routes. As IndiGo controls nearly two-thirds of the local market, its flight cancellations have stalled air travel across the country.

The Delhi High Court, hearing the case, stated on Wednesday that IndiGo must compensate stranded passengers, although it did not specify any amount.

Start paying compensation. Compensation not only for flight cancellations, but also for the suffering caused to passengers – the court's conclusion states.

