Turkey signed an agreement with Great Britain to purchase 20 Eurofighter fighter jets

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 12041 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 16763 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29448 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 26096 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31290 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37820 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40706 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36496 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34446 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
72%
740mm
Popular news
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 42529 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42588 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31079 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20592 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17213 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 1656 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17649 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29439 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92051 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 113564 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 21011 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31887 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 43405 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 60831 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 82795 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Falcon 9

Turkey signed an agreement with Great Britain to purchase 20 Eurofighter fighter jets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Turkey and Great Britain signed a $10.7 billion agreement for the acquisition of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. The delivery of the first aircraft is expected in 2030.

Turkey signed an agreement with Great Britain to purchase 20 Eurofighter fighter jets

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday signed an agreement under which Turkey will purchase 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from the country for $10.7 billion. This is stated on the website of the UK government, reports UNN.

Details

"The UK and Turkey have signed a deal worth up to £8 billion for 20 British Typhoon fighter jets – the largest fighter jet export deal in a generation. The multi-billion pound deal was signed today during the Prime Minister's first visit to Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," the statement said.

The British government stated that the agreement will help preserve 20,000 jobs across the UK, with production lines in Edinburgh, Warton, Salmesbury, and Bristol.

The first delivery of aircraft to Turkey is expected in 2030.

Reuters reports that in July, Turkey and the UK signed a preliminary agreement to purchase 40 Typhoon fighter jets, approved by members of the Eurofighter consortium, including Germany, Italy, and Spain.

"This comes as Turkey seeks to use advanced military aircraft to catch up with regional rivals such as Israel, which has launched strikes across the Middle East this year. Turkey, which has its warmest ties with the West in recent years, has sought to acquire Eurofighter jets, and possibly US F-35s, to bolster its aging fleet of aircraft, which consists mainly of F-16s," the publication notes.

Recall

Germany approved a preliminary request for the supply of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey. The aircraft, a joint project of BAE Systems, Airbus, and Leonardo, will be built in the UK with German components.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Technology
Israel
Keir Starmer
Airbus
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Reuters
Great Britain
Italy
Spain
Germany
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ankara
Turkey
F-16 Fighting Falcon